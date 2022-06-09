Voters meet challenges in move to beat PVC deadline

Residents of Amuwo Odofin, Alaba market, and other parts of the country have blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to meet expectations for the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC set June 30 as the deadline for voter registration ahead of the 2023 general elections. As a result, civil society organisations and individuals created platforms and strategies to increase participation in the exercise before it ends.

The closure of the Alaba market in Lagos is part of the effort to increase registered participants.

However, tweets, pictures, and videos demonstrated that this action, among others, was futile.

Some claimed that INEC officials were not present at the registration centres, while others claimed that thugs disrupted the process.

Comments from Twitter

The ever-busy Alaba international Market closed its gates for traders to go and obtain their PVC. Now the people who went to obtain the same are being stoned for daring to get PVCs.

@Chude: INEC officials didn’t show up today at LA primary school Iba. People have been waiting for hours but no show. What’s going on???

Chinazo #PeterObiSoldier: Igbo traders in Alaba International market resolved that the market will be closed down Today to enable traders to go & register for their PVCs.

However the ever busy Alaba international Market traders has reported that there are injustice & tribalism going on at the INEC office.

Read also: CVR: INEC, EU unveil mass registration with music concert in Lagos

Igbo traders in Alaba International market resolved that the market will be closed down Today to enable traders to go & register for their PVCs.

However the ever busy Alaba international Market traders has reported that there are injustice & tribalism going on at the INEC office pic.twitter.com/HgtIGnTGDJ — Chinazo #PeterObiSoldier Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) June 9, 2022

@PeterObi: Information reaching me indicate that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the South East, is dogged by inertia & bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on

@inecnigeria to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them exercise their voting rights.-PO

Dennies Dinu/@Lokonga_Pr: I don’t trust this @inecnigeria to conduct free and fair election in 2023. Why are your people not on duty when the whole alaba was shut down for voters reg? We are not going to rest until all adults are registered @PeterObi

I don’t trust this @inecnigeria to conduct free and fair election in 2023. Why are your people not on duty when the whole alaba was shut down for voters reg? We are not going to rest until all adults are registered @PeterObi pic.twitter.com/toC0raHh6J — Dennies Dinu (@Lokonga_Pr) June 9, 2022

OBIdient FC/@OBIdient_FC: Thugs Flogging Alaba Traders that went to Register for PVC at Igbede Ojo Alaba Lagos. RT for the World to see.

Thugs Flogging Alaba Traders that went to Register for PVC at Igbede Ojo Alaba Lagos 🥺😡 RT for the World to seepic.twitter.com/kqBs3O2fWg — OBIdient FC (@OBIdient_FC) June 9, 2022

@Chude__: Massive crowd at Ojo. @inecnigeria, People have been out since 5am, and none have been attended to them. The center have only 2 machines with over 1000 people waiting to be registered. Lagos thugs who came to attack the center were resisted.

B.bosz: INEC officials didn’t show up today at LA primary school iba. People have been waiting for hours but no show. What’s going on???

@Chude: This was at Inec Office Idemilli North LGA Anambra earlier today, people came out in mass to register for their PVC but @inecnigeria officials didn’t show up.. They playfully passed out time while waiting for Inec officials who never showed up💔

@Chude__: This morning at Inec office, Aba south LGA HQ Abia state, Over 300 people are here to register but there’s only one machine at the office. It’s unfortunate that @inecnigeria is frustrating the zeal of citizens to register and get the PVC registration extension date is a must!