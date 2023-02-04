Tinubu accuses some powerful people of plans to postpone polls

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged on Friday that there is a grand plan concocted by some very powerful people to cause a crisis that will lead to a postponement of the February 25 election in Nigeria.

He expressed his concern at the presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

“They want to provoke you to violence so that the election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government; that’s their plot. But this will backfire because we are wiser,” Tinubu said.

He urged the large crowd of supporters, however, to stand firm and resist any attempt by these powerful elements to deprive them of their voting rights.

The former Lagos State Governor advised the electorate to take advantage of the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their PVCs and ensure that these powerful individuals don’t install an interim government after causing a crisis.

Appreciating the huge support that Ekiti people have shown him and the APC, Tinubu promised that he was going to reward them handsomely if elected president.

He added, “Have you collected your PVCs? They want to hoard them and not give them to you. Continue to be on their neck, please. Don’t worry, those who locked up your money will also release them.”

In the past weeks, Tinubu had expressed his disaffection over the poor handling of the fuel crisis and the cash crisis, alleging that all were plans to reduce his chances of winning.