Tight security as Lagos PDP holds governorship primary

All is set for Wednesday’s gubernatorial primary election of the Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where a candidate that would fly the party’s flag for the 2023 poll in the state would be elected.

The aspirants for the governorship ticket are; Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, Ade Dosumu and Deji Doherty.

A statement by national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday, said the event will take place today at Haven event centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Ayu advised non-delegates to stay away or face the wrath of the law as security has been madated to ensure maximum hitch-free exercise.

At about 12pm on Wednesday, heavily armed security personnel, mainly Department of State Service, police and Civil Defense could be seen in strategy locations within the venue of the primary.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Hakeem Amode, told BusinessDay that the primary would go ahead despite complains in some quarters about the delegates list.

When asked if any of the aspirant has step down from the race, Amode said he would not rule that out, adding that he discussion are still ongoing.

“The primary is holding Wednesday just like the letter you saw send from the national office, we expect everything to go smooth, we are optimistic a candidate would emerge at the end of the exercise.

“For now i don’t know if any aspirant as step down, we are just starting don’t rule that out yet”, Amode said.