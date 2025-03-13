The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers are now in the majority in the Edo State House of Assembly following defection of three opposition lawmakers to the party on Wednesday.

The three defected opposition lawmakers are Donald Okogbe, representing Akoko-Edo II; Bright Iyamu, representing Orhionmwon II and Richard Edosa, representing Oredo West from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), respectively.

Donald Okogbe, an ally of the former deputy governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, led the other lawmakers to join the ruling APC party in the State.

Recall that Okogbe was a lone voice against the impeachment of the former deputy governor by the Blessing Agbebaku-led 24 members House during the Administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He, was, however, suspended for six months in May 2024, along with two others legislators for alleged planting of charms in the Assembly Complex as well as a plan to impeach principal officers of the House.

He was suspended along with Bright Iyamu, PDP, Orhionmwon II and Addeh Emakhu, APC, Esan North- East I.

BusinessDay reports that eight lawmakers were elected on the platform of APC during the 2023 General Election, one was on the platform of the Labour Party, while PDP had 15.

The the number of PDP lawmakers was, however, reduced to 14 with the nullification of Destiny Enabulele, representing Ovia South West State Constituency by Appeal Court, while Sunday Aghedo of APC was declared winner.

On December 23, 2024, Sunday Ojiezele, PDP, representing Esan South-East State Constituency defected to APC, thereby depleting the number of the former to 13.

With the defection of the trio on Wednesday, the numbers of lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP further reduced to 11 while that of APC stood at 13 members.

The defected lawmakers who were received by the APC State Executives led by Jarret Tenebe, said they left their various parties as a result of the irreconcilable crises and division within the State, Local and National levels of their parties.

Okogbe, who spoke for the defected colleagues, also hinged their actions on the ongoing infrastructural development, the people-oriented policies, and programmes of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led APC Government in the State.

He said they were joining the APC to help complement as well as contribute to the governor’s vision for the development of the State through legislation.

Receiving the defected lawmakers, Jarret Tenebe, the Acting State Chairman of the party, commended them for the bold step in dumping their various parties for APC.

Tenebe posited that the decision by the lawmakers to defect from their former parties to embrace APC is a powerful endorsement of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to progress, unity, justice, economic prosperity, and food security for the people.

“These Honorable Members, who bring with them a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives, have recognized that the APC offers the most promising path forward for Edo State and our nation, Nigeria. They have seen the clarity of the policies, the integrity of the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the unwavering dedication to making the lives of the Edo people better.

“We understand that the decision to change political allegiances is not taken lightly. It requires courage, conviction, and a belief in a better future. We commend these Honourable Members for their bravery and for their willingness to stand with us as we join hands with Governor Monday Okpebholo to build a stronger economy, improve education, promote social harmony, and secure the lives of Edo people.

“Let us be clear that this is not merely a matter of increasing our numbers. It is about strengthening our collective resolve. It is about bringing together individuals who share a common purpose and a desire to make a real difference.

“We value the contributions of each and every member, and we are confident that our new Honorable Members will play a vital role in our journey towards success”, he said.

