Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, has disclosed that he got the full support of, Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria before dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, monitored by BusinessDay in Kano, on Thursday, El-Rufa’i emphasised that Buhari was aware of his exit from the APC.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters,” he said.

He recalled how, during his tenure as governor, he sought Buhari’s input on his commissioner-nominees.

“After going through the list, he nodded his approval and offered prayers. I consult with him in all I do,” El-Rufa’i added.

When asked if he had a political godfather, he responded, “I have those I consult with in everything I do. I inform them of anything I intend to do, and when they demand that I keep off, I do. My first godfather is Muhammadu Buhari. For the rest, I will not mention them because if I do, they’ll be pressured.”

Regarding his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, El-Rufa’i stated that while he had been surprised by some developments, he did not regret backing him.

“I haven’t regretted it, but I have been taken by surprise. But why I don’t regret supporting him is, some Yoruba leaders from the South West had visited Kaduna and informed me that the Muslims of their region were being politically marginalised. That was the first reason I supported Tinubu.

“The second reason is this: We agreed that the 2023 presidential seat would be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria for fairness, balance, and justice in the country,” he explained.

El-Rufa’i, who confirmed his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a statement on Monday, cited a lack of willingness among the party’s current leadership to address internal issues as a key reason for his departure.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation in the party,” he stated.

