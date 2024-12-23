Things soon to get better? Rivers APC leader appeals to suffering Nigerians, says Tinubu has them at heart

The suffering masses have been told that Nigeria would soon get out of the woods, and that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has them at heart.

The encouragement was handed down in Port Harcourt, Sunday, December 22, 2024, by Tony Okocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is the chairman of the recently inaugurated committee by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Okocha pointed to the resumption of the old Port Harcourt Refinery, saying President Tinubu has issued marching order for the Warri and Kaduna refineries to also follow suit.

Okocha was speaking at his birthday party in his home in Rumuigbo section of Port Harcourt. “Remember Nigeria was at the brinks of collapse when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to power. He asks not to be pitied because he asked to be president. He is honest enough to say he needs no pity and that he has no excuse. He saw all the problems before asking to be president.”

Continuing, he said even the wife of the President also said same thing while assuring Nigerians she and her husband did not come to look for money because they were already comfortable. “It is their mission and vision that drove them to seek the presidency.”

The state party leader thus, urged the masses to pray for Mr. President and to be patient, saying Nigeria was heading out of trouble. “You can see that the old Port Harcourt Refinery is up again under Tinubu. Fuel pump price will reduce gradually, and export will begin. He has given marching order for Warri and Kaduna refineries to begin to work.”

Turning to issues in Rivers State, Okocha the state has a political whether anybody likes it or not, and no matter the party anybody belongs to.

He urged the masses to pray for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, saying the gang up and plots were huge.

Describing Wike as a great son of Rivers State, he said in Abuja, this Rivers political champion is now the new sheriff in town. “He is all out to put things in place in the FCT.”

He wondered most persons chose to blame Wike for everything, saying they forget that he was only carrying out decisions reached at top levels. “This is because issues are discussed first. It is not true that it is one man show. It is just that somebody must put it into action.

“Abuja is changing daily with new projects commissioned every day.”

He said the APC must be commended for doing well, saying they were handing out N100,000 to 100 persons in Rivers State as boost.

He urged those sharing palliatives around Nigeria to ensure that only those in their plans would be invited to avoid stampede.

He pointed at his own exercise saying it was free from rowdiness. “No stampede here. We took a cue from what happened in Ibadan, Abuja and Anambra state and so we restricted it to the number we can carter for.

“That is why we did not take it to the usual place, Emmanuel Event Centre. This is because passersby will push it down. Here, we have a flood of gifts.”

Speaking to newsmen, Okocha said the media understood his message and campaign. “Today is my birthday and I usually do Christmas with widows, indigent widows. That is why we take our time to deal with indigent ones.

“People are hungry quite alright but it’s almost all over the world, not only in Nigeria. The cause is when the number of beneficiaries is higher than what the organisation could carry. If we had organized it in the event centre, passersby would have stormed the place. The next thing, they would push the gate down and march on people. Stampede would take over and deaths would occur. You can see some important men and women languishing in detention cells simply for their act of kindness.”

