Tony Okocha vows to unseat Fubara as Rivers APC elects new leaders at congress, mum on court order

See how we have revived the PH Refinery – Okocha

Tony Okocha, the leader of opposition in Rivers State from the All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to unseat Gov Sim Fubara.

He however said it would be in 2027 during members of the party on Saturday, November 30, 2024, that it would be in 2027.

Okocha, regarded as FCT Minister’s point-man in Rivers politics and arrowhead in the war against Gov Sim Fubara described the Fubara administration as rudderless saying the new APC would begin to contest elections and win all governments in the state; local governments, House of Assembly, and the main prize, the governorship.

Hopes of the political crisis in Rivers State to simmer down, however, may have been thrown overboard as the APC loyal to Wike has defied court orders to hold congress and elected the new leaders led by Okocha.

A Port Harcourt High Court had ruled that the Okocha-led Caretaker Committee was illegal and sacked it, pronouncing the Emeka Beke-led elected executives the authentic APC in the state.

Two members of the party also secured another court order stopping the congresses of the party from holding. This order was being pushed by the Beke-led exco but the Okocha group fully backed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party went ahead to conduct the congresses ending with the state congress that has picked the chairman and other 28 positions, though the appeal is slated for Monday, December 2, 2024.

The state congress where the election took place Saturday November 30, 2024, was graced by the Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) with some persons from the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The congress and election were conducted by a national delegation led by Adoye Omale. Other notable officers and bigwigs of the party that graced the congress include the zonal chairman, Victor Giadom; the former senator, Magnus Abe; another senator, Wilson Ake; former ambassador Maureen Tamuno; and federal appointee Innocent Barikor.

Speaking in appreciation, Okocha who has given Fubara nightmares, said he was prepared to deliver the party into government in 2027. “We will rout out this rudderless.”

He said he was humbled by the size of crowd at the state secretariat and their self-sponsorship to the congress. Your APC will contest elections unlike before and win all elections this time. Just help us to snatch the governments from local to state. APC is on course.”

He said Nigeria was on the move, pointing at the Port Harcourt Refinery as an example. He said the refinery has been revived and that soon, Warri and Kaduna ones will follow.

The election was conducted on voice votes where every position went unposed. It is not clear whether the positioned were shared by the big wigs such as Abe and Giadom, other than to Wike.

