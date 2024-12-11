There’s vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027 – Bode George insists

Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has disagreed with George Akume, secretary to the government to the federation (SGF), that there’s no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027.

“There is a vacancy in 2027 in Aso Rock, because the APC has failed. APC is a congregation of strange fellows; let them not turn the opposition parties to nonsense”.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain said Nigeria should learn from the rancour-free manner the Ghanaian general election was conducted last week, saying that there was the need for a complete overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The current INEC’s chairman performance is a big joke, the tenure should be for fours and not renewable”, George added.

George referenced the current high cost of fuel and its negative impact on all sectors of the economy, a situation that has made life unbearable for many Nigerians during this festive period. He said there was a need for the Federal Government’s intervention to check the rising cost of goods and foodstuff.

George equally blamed Nigeria’s problems on the 1999 Constitution, while noting that the current bad state of the economy was an indication of the failure of the reforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which should be reversed.

“Let Bola Tinubu give an executive order so they can reduce the price of fuel to N300 per litre across Nigeria, especially during this festive season and he would be sending joy across Nigeria.

“If Oluremi Tinubu can donate N1 billion to a university, let that be the sacrifice of the president to Nigerians,” George said.

He added that the APC would be defeated in the 2027 general election because the party was not delivering on campaign promises to Nigerians, stressing that those saying there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027 are joking.

