2027: No vacancy in presidency – Akume

George Akune, secretary to the government of the federation, has called on politicians eyeing Nigeria’s presidency in 2027 to wait until 2031 when President Bola Tinubu must have completed his 2nd term.

Akume, who stated this when he appeared on TVC Politics on Sunday night, also expressed his unwavering support for the ongoing tax reforms bills, describing it as visionary legislation designed to revamp Nigeria’s economy.

“There is no vacancy in the presidency as President Bola Tinubu has not lost his goodwill amongst Nigerians. So, people eyeing the office must wait until 2031,l when the President must have completed his 2nd term.”

Akume emphasised that the current tax system is over 50 years in operation and fails to provide maximum benefits to Nigerians.

He urged critics of the reforms to assess them based on its intent, purpose, and credibility, rather than sectional or primordial feelings, citing its nationalistic and pro-poor in nature.

“Solutions to complex problems are not as instant as instant coffee. The federal government and all tiers of governments have to come together to ensure prosperity in the land,” he noted.”

Addressing issues surrounding petrol subsidy removal, he said that its removal is the best decision taken by the Federal Government in the best interest of the people. He added that the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and Conversion Kits are some of the many alternatives already put in place to cushion the effect of the removal and stabilise the economy.

Speaking on Local Government Autonomy, the SGF assured that the 10-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to Enforce the Supreme Court Judgement on Financial Autonomy to Local Governments will soon submit its report in compliance to the ruling of the apex court. He asserted that local government autonomy is not arbitrary but is in pursuant of the dictates of the constitution of Nigeria which stresses the autonomy of the three tiers of Government.

On the implementation of the Oronsaye report, Akume pointed out that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a bold step to commence the implementation of some parts of the report. He stressed that policy decisions have to be fine-tuned before full implementation to avoid duplication of functions among MDAs and in the best interest of the government and the people.

He called on Nigerians to unite and give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the required support in order to deliver on his mandates for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

