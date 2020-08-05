There’s no truth in ICPC petition of unfair contract award by Obaseki – Osagie

The Edo State government has described as false and baseless the allegation of unfair award of contracts to companies levelled against Governor Godwin Obaseki by “one Andrew Egboigbe”.

In a statement, Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, said the government’s “attention has been drawn to the baseless petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) published in the NATION Newspaper of Tuesday August 4, 2020, in which one Andrew Egboigbe, who is said to be a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 3, Orhionmwon LGA of Edo State, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of unfair award of contracts to companies”.

Osagie said the allegation is false and a feeble attempt to tarnish the image of the Edo State governor.

“Edo State under Governor Obaseki, prides herself as one of the most transparent states in the management of her finances.

“As a matter of fact, Edo has been rated highly by the World Bank and other development institutions for her openness and transparency in the allocation of scarce resources, beginning with the process of making her budget, awards of contracts and release of funds to contractors,” Osagie said.

“We understand that in electioneering times, such bogus and baseless claims will be sponsored by members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and their allies, who are threatened by Governor Obaseki’s growing popularity and democratic credentials predicated on his sterling performance in all the sectors of the state,” he said.

Osagie said as the election nears, the government’s eyes are constantly on the ball and it would not be distracted by such falsehoods.