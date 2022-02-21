There is no opposition party in Kogi – Bello

The newly elected state executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been charged to sustain its winning streak in the next year general election.

Governor Yahaya Bello gave the charge while inaugurating the elected state executive at the APC Secretariat, Lokoja.

While performing the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony, Governor Bello described the APC in Nigeria as the party to beat the opposition parties come 2023 general election.

Represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, he urged the newly sworn-in executive members to see their election as a call to service and to do more in sustaining the feats achieved by the party, pointing out that their re-election is a justification of the confidence reposed in them.

“While I congratulate you on your re-election as executive members of our party, I urged you to strive towards uniting the party from the state to the polling unit levels,” he said.

Read also: Your support will see me through in presidential election – Yahaya Bello

According to him, “You must make unity and oneness the bedrock of your deliberation. Kogi is a state that is focused on unity and oneness to continue to maintain its winning streak.”

Bello also described the party as supreme, urging the newly inaugurated executive members not to jump protocols, as he insisted that party’s hierarchy remains sacrosanct.

Abdullahi Bello, the re-elected Kogi APC chairman, assured that the APC in the state remains the party to beat, having captured the state in previous elections, as he appealed to his co-executive members to live above board.

“I urged the new executive members at all levels

to carry along all party members,” he said.

The newly re-elected chairman also commended the immense support of Gov. Yahaya Bello for recognising hard work, promising to remain faithful and loyal to the ideals of the party and that of the governor.

He maintained that there was no opposition party in Kogi State, and challenged the new executive members to bring in more members into their fold ahead 2023.