Your support will see me through in presidential election – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has solicited the support of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the forthcoming presidential election slated for 2023, should he win the party’s nomination.

Bello made the request at the swearing in and inauguration of APC’s newly elected state executive members at the party’s secretariat, Lokoja. He urged them to remain loyal to give him local support to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Our great project, the presidency, must be carried out with firm faith and belief as 2023 is fast approaching.

“This is because whatever people’s minds can conceive and believe can be achieved.”

Represented David Edward-Onoja, the governor equally urged members not to be tired of supporting APC “because by doing so, you are indirectly supporting me, your governor.”

The governor tasked the newly inaugurated party officials to commit to uniting the entire state.

“Every time you meet, every time you speak, every time you deliberate as executive members, oneness and unity must be the watchword and the basis of your communication,” he said.

He praised the executive members, both old and new, for their tenacious efforts to ensure that APC remains the party to beat in the state.