The ruling party has ruined all our achievements – Atiku

My esteemed delegates to the special presidential convention of our dear great party, the peoples democratic party, I am delighted to welcome you all to the city of Abuja.

Many of you have come from far and near, and I am sure that irrespective of where you are coming from, the common reaction from your loved ones as you set forth on your journeys to Abuja is to keep yourselves safe from the insecurity that is plaguing our dear country.

That consideration about insecurity in the country, in itself, is a reflection of the role that is expected of you in electing the presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the 2023 general election.

First of all, let me congratulate you on your emergence as national delegates of this great party. But while I congratulate you, I need not remind you that this particular political accomplishment comes with a huge responsibility. The historic work that is ahead of you is a national clarion call to service. Indeed, it is a rescue mission job.

Millions of Nigerians East to West and North to South are looking up to us, the PDP, to present a presidential candidate who stands the brightest chance to defeat the APC in a general election. They also expect us – indeed you, to give the PDP’s presidential flag to someone who has the capacity to reverse the unacceptable living conditions of a vast majority of our people.

My esteemed delegates, I, Atiku Abubakar, are that candidate that fits the bill of flying the presidential flag of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election.

Your vote for me during the special presidential convention of our party will give reprieve to millions of our countrymen and women that hope is on the way. We cannot let Nigerians down on this expectation.

Your vote for me in this election shall send jitters to the APC. Every ballot that goes into the box for Atiku Abubakar represents a tenure termination for the APC.

Dear delegates make no mistake about it; I am the aspirant who can defeat the APC in a general election. I have experienced the brutality of their cheating in an election, and this time around, with your support and the support of every loyal member of the PDP, every vote for our party will be protected.

The urgency with which Nigerians look up to us, and with which our party members across the country want us back in government, cannot afford us the luxury of time to experiment with an inexperienced presidential candidate for the PDP.

That is where I stand out from other contenders in the race. I am experienced and I have a profile of performance in government as the head of the national economic team when the country registered a phenomenal increase in economic growth.

Between 1999 and 2007 when I served as Vice President of Nigeria, the PDP created a Government of National Unity, which nurtured inclusiveness in the consciousness of every Nigerian.

Apart from that, Nigerians also benefited from the far-reaching reforms that gave boost to economic growth and development. Indeed, the record of achievements that President Obasanjo and I laid, and which was sustained by subsequent PDP administrations until 2015, are the reasons that Nigerians are clamouring for a return to the golden era of PDP.

Today, the ruling party has ruined all our achievements. Today, Nigerians want PDP back. Today, as delegates of our party in this historic primary election, the decision is in your hands to give Nigerians the kind of leader that they will be pleased with. I am that leader, and it is my hope that you will see the need for us to work together and deliver me as a presidential flag-bearer of our party.

If you give me your votes, and I win in this primary election, I shall carry everyone along to ensure a clear victory for the PDP and, together, we shall return Nigeria to a land of peace, unity and prosperity.

Thank you all. And once again, you are welcome to Abuja.

