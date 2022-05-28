Atiku wins 2023 PDP Presidential ticket

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday was again returned as the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential flag bearer, ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Atiku scored a total of 371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, in the keenly contested election.

Atiku who was Vice President between 1999 and 2007, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had won the ticket in 2019, but was defeated at the Presidential polls by incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku’s chances were boosted by the last-minute withdrawal of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

His closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, came second with a total of 237 votes.

Former Senate President and former Governor of Kwara state Bukola Saraki came third with 70 votes.

The organizers announced that a total of 767 delegates voted, with 12 votes voided, the only female contestant, Tari Oliver scored 1 vote, renown Pharmacist Sam Ohunbuwan got 1 vote, while Former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation got 14 votes

Akwa Ibom state Governor , Udom Emmanuel scored a total of 38 votes, while Governor Bala Mohammed scored 20 votes,

Governor of Sokoto state , Aminu Tambuwal had shortly before voting stepped down for Atiku Abubakar

Tambuwal, speaking shortly before commencement of voting directed his supporters to vote for Atiku Abubakar

Tambuwal stated that his actions were guided by the need for unity in the party

He declared that having consulted widely , I have come to the conclusion that in the interest of the unity of the country, and the party, I have decided to step down.

He therefore, appealed to his teeming supporters to cast their votes for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Before the commencement of the voting Officials of the Exonomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had stormed the premises of the party’s national convention.

The men numbering nine wore their EFCC vest and took position in strategic corner of the National stadium Velodrome, venue of the PDP Presidential election convention.

It was not immediately clear whether they were invited or whether they came to lay ambush at the premises.

The anti-graft officials had arrived at about 5pm, few minutes after the arrival of Rivers state Governor and front line presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike.