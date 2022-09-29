Supreme Court recognises Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed that Ademola Adeleke is the authentic candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the recently concluded Osun governorship election, dismissing a suit filed against his candidacy by a former aspirant, Dotun Babayemi.

It ruled that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain applications brought before it by Babayemi who was challenging the emergence of Adeleke for the poll and that the court disqualify him.

According to the court, the appeal against a judgement delivered by a lower court made by the aspirant was filed out of the specific time approved by law for any issue bordering on pre-election matters.

The judgement was delivered on Thursday in Abuja by a five-man panel led by Justice Amina Augie.