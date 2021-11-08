Supplementary poll: Anambra govt assures Ihiala people of security

Anambra State government has appealed to Ihiala people to turn up en masse to cast their votes on Tuesday, assuring them of adequate security.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive, following the inability to deploy its staff to the local government.

A public announcement on Tuesday in Awka by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu informed the people that the state government had made adequate arrangements to ensure the security of lives and property.

The announcement read: “This is to inform the public, particularly residents and voters in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Tuesday, 9th November, 2021 as the date for the 2021 Anambra Gubernatorial supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government Area only.

“Anambra State government working with relevant security agencies hereby assures Ndi Ihiala that adequate security arrangements have been made to protect life and property during the election.

“All are encouraged to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice.”

The announcement continued that: “As Ndi Ihiala may have observed, elections were successfully and peacefully held in the other 20 local government areas of Anambra State and INEC has duly announced the results.

“No incidence of violence or voter molestation was recorded in the Anambra gubernatorial election which held on Saturday, 6th November, 2021.

“As a reminder, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had previously cancelled the sit-at-home order earlier announced and encouraged Ndi Anambra to come out and vote. Anambra will continue to remain the light of the nation.”