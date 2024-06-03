Stop your appointees from attacking Buhari – Tambuwal to Tinubu

Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State and current senator representing Sokoto South, has urged President Bola Tinubu to caution his ministers and appointees from attacking former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal stated that Tinubu could not distance himself from Buhari’s administration and should stop lamenting about the economy he inherited from his predecessor.

Speaking at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto on Sunday, Tambuwal expressed that the current administration should focus on governance rather than distancing itself from the administration’s failures.

“The same Tinubu government that has failed to secure Nigerians or bring development is now lamenting and disassociating itself from Buhari’s administrative failure.

“There’s no reason for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow his aides or ministers to be castigating and attacking past APC government under Muhammadu Buhari, which he has tremendously benefitted from as a member of the APC.

“President Tinubu should face the governance of Nigeria with serious-minded attention and not allow certain myopic tendencies in his government to destroy his good plan on securing our nation and bringing cohesion and development to our country if at all he is ready,” he said.

The former governor emphasised the need for unity and commitment among Nigerians to improve the country.

“Nobody can change our country for us. We need determination and commitment. Our party and supporters should be united,” he said.