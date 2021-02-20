Stiffer opposition awaits APC as PDP lifts suspension on Reps minority leadership

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should expect stiffer opposition against its actions, particularly in the House of Representatives despite its majority status.

The signal emerges as the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the over-one-year suspension on the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, Gideon Gwani, Minority Whip, Adekoya Addul-majid, Deputy Minority Whip and other members, including Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu and Anayo Edwin.

Their suspension was based on the role they played in the substitution of the list of minority leadership composition PDP had sent to the House when leaderships were been constituted after the proclamation of the 9th House in 2019.

PDP had nominated Kingsley Chinda for Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip but this was upturned by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila who claimed to have acted on a letter from minority parties.

Reacting to the lifting of the suspension on the House minority leadership, Member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom in the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luke said the action will further strengthen the party to play its role of opposition effectively and give members of the party a strong sense of belonging.

Luke in a statement praised the party leadership, the National Working Committee (NWC), the governors, the Board of Trustees, and party elders for demonstrating sincerity in reconciling the different interests in the party to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary who said the party has shown leadership at a critical moment, restated his confidence in the Harmoniation Committee led by Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to work to ensure harmonious relationship among PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Luke reaffirmed his confidence in the party and believe that with actions like these, the party will continue to grow stronger and Nigerians will continue to believe in the party as a solution to the daunting challenges that confronts the nation.