The Nyesom Wike-backed 27 lawmakers fighting hard to stop the scheduled local council elections in Rivers State seem to have suffered a temporary setback following the successful release of the voters register by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Wike camp had secured a court order stopping INEC from releasing the register to Rivers Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for allegedly not complying with the 90 days notice of election. The Sim Fubara camp went ahead and conducted the election, but the Supreme Court annulled it on February 28, 2025.

The governor removed the LGA bosses and RSIEC announced fresh elections. The 27 lawmakers rejected the move and invited the RSIEC boss to the floor of the House. RSIEC boss, Adolphus Enebeli, a retired judge, refused to attend. A warrant of arrest was issued on him.

Now, the RSIEC has announced that it has received the voters register, an indication that a major obstacle has been cleared.

RSIEC said it is pleased to inform all stakeholders, political parties and the well-meaning citizens of the State; “That as part of ongoing preparations for the forth-coming Local Government Council Elections, the Commission has secured from the INEC Headquarters, the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State together with the current list of Registered Political Parties in Nigeria.

“These two important documents were released to RSIEC today vide letter No. INEC/RV/S/VR/494/155 dated 13th March, 2025 (copy attached herewith).

“The chairman and members of the Commission hereby reassure the good people of Rivers State of the Commission’s resolve to conduct a credible, free and fair elections come Saturday, 9th August, 2025.”

The statement was signed by Tamunotonye P. Tobins, Commissioner in charge of Media & Civic Education

The receipt of the register is being seen as the withdrawal of the FG from supporting those who want to stop the LGA elections in Rivers State any further.

