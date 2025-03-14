…Seems to tie up every loose end

Again, Gov Sim Fubara has written another letter asking the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, to allow him present the 2025 budget.

The tone of the letter showed that the governor seemed eager to tie up all loose ends to avoid any loopholes that would be used to deny the presentation of the budget.

He not only nominated a far date but asked the Speaker to choose any date convenient to the House.

Details of the letter personally signed by the governor stated: “You may recall my failed visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 for the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget in compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As you know, the planned presentation of the said budget could not take place because my entourage and I were locked out at the gate and denied entry into the premises despite the prior delivery of a soft copy of the notice to you following the failure of the Clerk to accept the hard copy from us.

“Recall further that before this unfortunate incident, the House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgment and accompanying enrolled orders.”

The letter went on: “Therefore, we were simply complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the Rivers State House of Assembly when we came to present the 2025 budget on the 12th of March, 2025.

“The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our

country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our State and the well-being of our people.”

Fubara said no matter the depth of their differences, “We believe the interests of the State and that of our people should take priority over political conflicts.

“Against this background, it is my pleasure to again notify you, Mr. Speaker, of my desire and intention to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly on

Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 by 11.00 a.m. or any other date within March 2025 that you may consider convenient.

“Thank you for the kind consideration of my request by the House, and please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurance of my highest regards.”

Political observers have said the inability to implement the Supreme Court rulings could be an indication that the law alone cannot control the society without the oils of politics to help aggregate the interests of the stakeholders.

