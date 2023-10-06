Senate summons security chiefs, calls for state police

The Senate on Thursday, during plenary, summoned the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police (lGP) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to take action to ameliorate rising insecurity in Nigeria.

They include Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Inspector General of Police (lGP), Olukayode Egbetokun and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu (NSA).

This is even as the Senate emphasised the need for creating a State Police as one of the solutions to the security challenges in the country.

This is the sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central) on the kidnapping of five female students from the Federal University Dunsin-Ma in Katsina State last Wednesday.

In his lead debate, the lawmakers raised severe concerns about the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State by gunmen from their hostel rooms in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4.

Read alsoIGP sets up Committee to review firearms licensing, regulations to curb insecurity

The Senators informed that 24 Federal University of Gusau students were also abducted. Fortunately, 16 were successfully freed three days later during the rescue.

In their resolutions, the Senate challenged the military to conduct special operations to dislodge bandits in the North-West and other parts of the country while calling on the Federal Government to address the manpower deficit in the armed forces and police.

The Senate also mandates the military and other security agencies to be more proactive and ensure the rescue of the abducted female students and the corps members kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara State.