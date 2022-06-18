SDP’s Oni records landslide victory in polling unit

Segun Oni, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday recorded landslide victory in his polling unit at the Ekiti State gubernatorial election as he polled 218 votes out of 242 votes, representing 90% of the total valid votes.

Oni defeated Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 15 votes, Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored two votes, among other contestants at his Polling Unit 06, Ward 04, Ogbon Iro, Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government.

More Election Results as declared from Polling Units

Polling Unit 01, Ward 09, Ado-Ekiti

APC 133

PDP 38

SDP 50

Polling Unit 07, Ward 01, Ado-Ekiti

APC 221

PDP 53

SDP 66

Unit 16, Ward 11, Iron, Ado-Ekiti

APC 161

SDP 58

PDP – 17