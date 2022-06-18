SDP’s Oni records landslide victory in polling unit

Segun Oni, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday recorded landslide victory in his polling unit at the Ekiti State gubernatorial election as he polled 218 votes out of 242 votes, representing 90% of the total valid votes.
Oni defeated Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 15 votes, Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored two votes, among other contestants at his Polling Unit 06, Ward 04, Ogbon Iro, Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government.
More Election Results as declared from Polling Units
Polling Unit 01, Ward 09, Ado-Ekiti
APC 133
PDP 38
SDP 50
Polling Unit 07, Ward 01, Ado-Ekiti
APC 221
PDP 53
SDP 66
Unit 16, Ward 11, Iron, Ado-Ekiti
APC 161
SDP 58
PDP – 17