Sacked Lagos4Lagos ex-chair, others return to APC

Despite his initial denial, sacked former chairman of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Sunday Ajayi has re-joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

Ajayi, who was a factional chairman of the APC in the state, had recently defected from the APC to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), together with the Lagos4Lagos movement.

But in a new twist, Ajayi was fired last week by the Convener, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, over alleged N100 million bribe he (Ajayi) collected from the national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, to infiltrate and destabilise the movement ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Adediran in a statement had accused Ajayi as a double agent in Lagos4Lagos and therefore deserves to be fired.

Ajayi had in a statement dismissed the allegation as spurious and malicious.

Read also: N100m for APC forms reflects party’s corrupt state – Lagos PDP

Media reports stated that the next day after his sack, Ajayi had replaced the PDP flag hoisted at his home with that of the APC.

Seun Soyinka, Director, Strategy and communication of Lagos4Lagos movement, said the group remains intact and integration within the PDP structure continues, while the focus on sending the APC packing in Lagos in 2023 is unwavering.

According to Soyinka, “Many grounded politicians and known associates of the disgraced ex-chairman have described him as a serial traitor whose only loyalty is to his pockets.

“Ajayi’s misdemeanour is not surprising as a dog will always return to his vomit, just as a fool repeats his folly and a washed pig returns to the mud”.