N100m for APC forms reflects party’s corrupt state – Lagos PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the cost of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants into various elective positions, saying that it reflects the corrupt state of the party and would encourage corruption by public officials.

The APC at the end of its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held last Wednesday in Abuja resolved to sell its presidential form at the cost of 100 million. While the Expression of Interest form is fixed at the cost of N30 million, the nomination form cost N70 million.

For governors, the party approved ₦50 million for both nomination and expression of interest, while Senate and House of Representatives aspirants are to pay ₦20 million and ₦10 million respectively.

In a statement over the weekend signed by Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, expressed fear that when a politician pays such an amount, he would do all he can to recoup the money when elected.

The PDP said the prices of the forms was a reflection of the corrupt state of the ruling party and was not healthy for democracy in Nigeria.

According to the statement, “The All Progressives Congress, nomination form fees is a reflection of how corrupt the party is.

“How can someone pay N30 million for an expression of interest form and N70 million for a nomination form, if they are not all corrupt?

“We should ask for their tax returns. Are they paying tax? If yes, are they actually paying the correct amount to justify this kind of amount for forms? How many Nigerian billionaires pay the correct tax?

“So, somebody who’s buying these forms for N100 million, should be paying taxes in excess of N10 or N15 billion. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, should investigate those that will purchase these forms.

“This is a good confirmation that Nigerians should not attempt to vote for APC come 2023. Who will ‘invest’ N100 million and not focus on recouping if voted in?

“Despite the outcry over the betrayal and abandoning of the masses for close to eight years, the party still wants to perpetrate the worst form of governance. Nigerians know better now. They should speak with their voting power.”