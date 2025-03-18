The National Assembly has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu consulted with its leadership before declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State House of Assembly.

Akin Rotimi, the House of Representatives spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that the leadership of the National Assembly met with President Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and key security chiefs before the decision was made public.

“In response to multiple inquiries, I can confirm that the National Assembly was duly consulted by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in reaching this decision,” Rotimi said.

“The leadership of the National Assembly met with the President and the National Security Adviser ahead of the broadcast, alongside key security chiefs. During this meeting, they were fully briefed on Mr. President’s intentions, and all present unanimously expressed their support.”

Rotimi further stated that President Tinubu has formally communicated his decision to the House of Representatives, seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted and will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, with further legislative action to be debated and decided,” he added.

In his nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Tinubu said the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers was necessary to restore order amid prolonged political instability and governance paralysis.

“I feel greatly disturbed by the political crisis in Rivers. The state has been at a standstill, and the people have been deprived of good governance,” Tinubu said. “Fourteen months after Governor Fubara demolished the House of Assembly, it remains unbuilt. Many Nigerians have intervened, just as I did. But their efforts have been to no avail.”

He stated that it was imperative to take decisive action, saying, “No responsible President will stand by without taking action. To restore good governance and peace in this circumstance, it has become imperative to declare a state of emergency. By this declaration, Governor Fubara is hereby suspended.”

Tinubu appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Administrator of the state, emphasizing that the move was in the interest of Rivers residents.

The emergency declaration followed an explosion at an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, which further heightened security concerns in the state.

