Reps summon ministers over $2bn energy fund

The Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, and Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, are among the high-profile government officials expected to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy on Wednesday.

The Committee, chaired by the member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Afam Ogene, is investigating the utilisation of over $2 billion in investments and grants for the development of renewable energy sources in Nigeria from 2015 to the present.

The committee argued last week that despite the substantial grants and investments in the sector, the country’s power supply has continued to deteriorate.

Scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, 5th and 6th November 2024, the investigative hearing follows the mandate given to the Committee on 6 June 2024 to investigate Ministries, Departments, and Agencies involved in investments, procurement, and receipt of grants for renewable energy sector development.

At the start of the investigative hearing on Tuesday, none of the ministers attended in person, instead opting to send representatives, most of whom were asked to return to their respective offices.

Expressing his disappointment at the turnout, Ogene urged the concerned ministers and other government officials to appear before the Committee without fail on Wednesday.

Read Also: Nigeria lost over N300bn to #EndBadGovernance protests – Shettima

The Labour Party lawmaker reminded representatives of invited government officials that the power to summon public officers for investigation is vested in both chambers of the National Assembly.

He stated, “Let me state this again: Section 81 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) provides that ‘Each House of the National Assembly shall have power by resolution published in its journal or in the official Gazette of the Government of the Federation to direct an investigation into any matter or thing with respect to which it has the power to make laws.'”

He added that this power includes probing into “the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, Ministry or government department charged, or intended to be charged, with the duty of or responsibility for executing or administering monies appropriated or to be appropriated by the National Assembly.”

Share