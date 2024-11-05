Nigeria lost over N300bn to #EndBadGovernance protests – Shettima

…Hands over minors to their state governors

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, said Nigeria lost about N300 billion to the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests that rocked the entire country.

Shettima disclosed this at an event organised to receive the 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults) who were arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force and discharged by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Justice Obiora Egwatu, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier struck out the case against the protesters as requested by Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice.

The vice president received the minors on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and handed them over to their respective state governors, including Governors Uba Sani, Kaduna State, and Abba Yusuf, Kano State.

President Tinubu had on Monday, directed the release of the suspect on humanitarian grounds,

Shettima noted that the directives came, “despite incontrovertible digital video and photographic evidence of the perpetration and actions some of which were uploaded by the actors themselves.

“Regarding this evidence, the president as the father of the nation, gives these young men another chance at becoming responsible citizens, who will make a positive impact in a drive for a better Nigeria.”

Shettima, while admonishing the young men not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate violence and destroy public and private property in the future, noted that “Over N300 billion was lost in the protests, consisting mainly private property and loss of business.

“I will urge you, I will advise you, you are our children to use the opportunity of the president’s magnanimous gesture in ensuring that you overcome and become responsible citizens who will contribute to the growth of society.

“I will urge our governors and our elected representatives here, that cut across the political divide, what binds us together as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria supersedes whatever divides.

“I will call our two governors and our representatives into a single cause, and ensure that these subjects are rehabilitated and reintegrated into the fabric of our country” he said,

The event was also witnessed by Tunji Alausa, minister of education; Nentawe Yilwatda, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, and Balarabe Lawal, minister of environment.

The minors were released following public outrage that greeted the arrests, arraignment and visible signs of inhuman conditions to which the minors were subjected at the detention centres.

Some of the minors who were arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Police, collapsed at the court premises, provoking public outrage.

The president, while granting amnesty to the minors, also directed the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, as well as relevant government agencies to workout rehabilitation plans for the minors

The president also directed a thorough investigation into the incident, ordering punitive measures against any security official found culpable in the arrest of the minors.

