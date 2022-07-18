Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo deputy governor impeached

Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo State Deputy Governor has been impeached by the state House of Assembly.

Olaniyan’s removal followed the state Assembly’s adoption of the report of the seven-man panel constituted by the chief judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor at plenary on Monday.

He was elected in 2019 on a joint ticket with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on the platform of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the embattled Deputy Governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), some weeks ago when the relationship between him and the Governor turned soured

The majority leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Sanjo Adedoyin said the Deputy Governor was found culpable, indicted of all allegations, and all complaints levelled against him.

The Oyo Assembly further stated that Olaniyan’s removal from office is backed by section 188(9) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).