Oyo lawmakers move to impeach deputy governor

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday levelled five allegations against Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, as part of efforts to remove him from office.

The allegations against Olaniyan include gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty and insubordination and other offences.

Olaniyan was given seven days to respond to the allegations which will lapse on Wednesday, June 22.

At plenary on Wednesday, twenty-four lawmakers signed and submitted the petition against the deputy governor which was read by Yetunde Awe, the clerk of the house.

The deputy governor recently announced his defection to the opposition APC in the state.

Awe and Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker while reacting said the petition meets the two-third requirements to initiate the process.

They added that the House would give the Deputy Governor a seven-day grace period to respond to the allegations, failure to do so can lead to the commencement of an impeachment move.

The House of Assembly however adjourned till tomorrow, June 16.