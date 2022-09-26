Quick take on four prominent presidential candidates

Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso:

Date of birth/Age: 21 October 1956

Place of birth: Kano

School attended / Certification:

Kwankwaso Primary School

Gwarzo Boarding Senior School

Wudil Craft School

Kano Technical College

Kaduna Polytechnic

Middlesex Polytechnic

Loughborough University of Technology

PhD in water engineering at Sharda University India

Position(s) held in the past:

Official of the Kano State Students Association

Principal water engineer, Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives

Member of the House of Representatives representing Madobi Federal Constituency

Senatore representing Kano Central Senatorial District

Governor, Kano State ( 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015)

Board Member of the Niger Delta Development Commission

Minister of Defence ( 2003 to 2007)

Presidential ambition:

Three attempts (2015, 2019, 2023)

Economy and Governance orientation:

Providing quality education, and better economic policies that would help in turning around the nation’s fortunes.

Every Nigerian will be treated based on merit and not on ethnic groups they belong to or religious affiliation.

Policies would be set in motion to ensure the economy becomes productive

Assemble best experts to reset the economy and address other socio-economic challenges.

Tackle unemployment ravaging youths in the country headlong.

Atiku Abubakar

Date of birth/Age: 25 November 1946

Place of birth: Jada, Adamawa

School attended / Certification:

Jada Primary School

Adamawa Provincial Secondary School

Nigeria Police College in Kaduna

School of Hygiene in Kano

The Advanced Customs and Excise Course for Senior Officers, Finland

Cairo Police Academy, Egypt

Ahmadu Bello University (Law Diploma)

Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom

Presidential ambition:

6 attempts (1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023)

Position(s) held in the past:

Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Founder, American University of Nigeria (AUN)

Interim Student Union President, School of Hygiene in Kano

Tax Officer, Northern Nigeria Ministry of Finance

Deputy Director of Customs

Director, Gese Derdirabe Farms Limited, since1982;

Founder, American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State,

Founder, Prodeco

Governor, Adamawa State

Founder, Adama Beverages Limited, Yola, Adamawa State;

Director, Niwacos Nigeria Limited; Director, Interfluid Nigeria Limited;

Director, Hints Ville Savings & Loans Limited;

Director, Mid-Atlantic Capital Limited;

Member, World Citizens of Paris, France; Member, and Sponsor, World Constitution

People’s Front of Nigeria (PFN), 1989 (National Vice-Chairman)

Co-founder, Nigeria Container Services (NICOTES) now INTELS (an oil servicing business with extensive operations in Nigeria and abroad)

Economy and Governance orientation:

Break government monopoly in all sectors of the economy including infrastructure.

Allow the market a greater leverage in determining the prices which would aid in eliminating the frequent price distortions in the country.

Reposition the public sector to focus on its core responsibilities.

Government interventions, where absolutely necessary, will be done responsibly and judiciously.

Greater private sector participation in development.

Enabling appropriate legal framework for rapid economy and social development.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Date of birth/Age: 29 March 1952 (According to affidavit)

Place of birth: Osun state/Lagos

School attended/Certification:

St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos

Children’s Home School in Ibadan

Richard J. Daley College.

Chicago State University.

Position(s) held in the past:

Senator to represent Lagos West Senatorial District.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency.

Founding member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Governor of Lagos State ((1999 – 2007).

Presidential ambition

First attempt (2023)

Economy and Governance orientation:

The development of a national infrastructure plan.

The return of commodity exchange boards and the promotion of government-backed housing programmes that could help to reposition the national economy

A credit-based economy.

Improving rural output and incomes, through minimum prices for crops strategic to food security.

Tinubu’s age, place of birth, schools attended and certificates obtained, have for many years been subjects of controversy.

In 1999, he submitted the following claims through sworn affidavits- He said he is an indigene of Lagos from birth; was a pupil of St. Paul’s Children Home School, Aroloya, Ibadan; schooled at Government College, Ibadan; attended Richard Daley College, Chicago;was a graduate of University of Chicago, he earned two bachelor degrees in Economics, and Business Administration.

But this time around, while submitting his forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with blank spaces for his primary and secondary school education, his degree in Economics was not listed this time around.

Peter Gregory Obi

Date of birth/Age: 19 July 1961

Place of birth: Onitsha

School attended / Certification:

Christ the King College, Onitsha, 1961

University of Nigeria, in 1980

Lagos Business School.

Harvard Business School

The London School of Economics

Columbia Business School

The International Institute for Management Development

Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University

Saïd Business School of Oxford University

Judge Business School of Cambridge University.

Position(s) held in the past:

Youngest chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc

Chairman of Guardian Express Mortgage Bank

Chairman of Future Views Securities Ltd

Two terms Governor, Anambra State (14 June 2007 – 17 March 2014)

Chairman of the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission

Presidential ambition:

First attempt (2022/2023)

Economy and Governance orientation:

Aggressive private sector driven economy and block leakages in government

Deal with insecurity issue as fast as possible by overhauling the total security architecture and encourage creation of state and local policing.

No government assets will remain idle, assuring that all will be put into productive use in partnership with the private sector.

Encourage massive production centre growth for food security, ensure effective legal and institutional reforms and expand physical infrastructure

Aggressive development of human capital, provide foreign policy to restore Nigeria’s relevance, stimulate industrial revolution, grow foreign reserves and security to lives and property.

Streamline governance to ensure that it is responsive and provides needed services to the populace.