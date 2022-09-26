Quick take on four prominent presidential candidates
Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso:
Date of birth/Age: 21 October 1956
Place of birth: Kano
School attended / Certification:
Kwankwaso Primary School
Gwarzo Boarding Senior School
Wudil Craft School
Kano Technical College
Kaduna Polytechnic
Middlesex Polytechnic
Loughborough University of Technology
PhD in water engineering at Sharda University India
Position(s) held in the past:
Official of the Kano State Students Association
Principal water engineer, Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency.
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives
Member of the House of Representatives representing Madobi Federal Constituency
Senatore representing Kano Central Senatorial District
Governor, Kano State ( 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015)
Board Member of the Niger Delta Development Commission
Minister of Defence ( 2003 to 2007)
Presidential ambition:
Three attempts (2015, 2019, 2023)
Economy and Governance orientation:
Providing quality education, and better economic policies that would help in turning around the nation’s fortunes.
Every Nigerian will be treated based on merit and not on ethnic groups they belong to or religious affiliation.
Policies would be set in motion to ensure the economy becomes productive
Assemble best experts to reset the economy and address other socio-economic challenges.
Tackle unemployment ravaging youths in the country headlong.
Atiku Abubakar
Date of birth/Age: 25 November 1946
Place of birth: Jada, Adamawa
School attended / Certification:
Jada Primary School
Adamawa Provincial Secondary School
Nigeria Police College in Kaduna
School of Hygiene in Kano
The Advanced Customs and Excise Course for Senior Officers, Finland
Cairo Police Academy, Egypt
Ahmadu Bello University (Law Diploma)
Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom
Presidential ambition:
6 attempts (1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023)
Position(s) held in the past:
Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Founder, American University of Nigeria (AUN)
Interim Student Union President, School of Hygiene in Kano
Tax Officer, Northern Nigeria Ministry of Finance
Deputy Director of Customs
Director, Gese Derdirabe Farms Limited, since1982;
Founder, American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State,
Founder, Prodeco
Governor, Adamawa State
Founder, Adama Beverages Limited, Yola, Adamawa State;
Director, Niwacos Nigeria Limited; Director, Interfluid Nigeria Limited;
Director, Hints Ville Savings & Loans Limited;
Director, Mid-Atlantic Capital Limited;
Member, World Citizens of Paris, France; Member, and Sponsor, World Constitution
People’s Front of Nigeria (PFN), 1989 (National Vice-Chairman)
Co-founder, Nigeria Container Services (NICOTES) now INTELS (an oil servicing business with extensive operations in Nigeria and abroad)
Economy and Governance orientation:
Break government monopoly in all sectors of the economy including infrastructure.
Allow the market a greater leverage in determining the prices which would aid in eliminating the frequent price distortions in the country.
Reposition the public sector to focus on its core responsibilities.
Government interventions, where absolutely necessary, will be done responsibly and judiciously.
Greater private sector participation in development.
Enabling appropriate legal framework for rapid economy and social development.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Date of birth/Age: 29 March 1952 (According to affidavit)
Place of birth: Osun state/Lagos
School attended/Certification:
St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos
Children’s Home School in Ibadan
Richard J. Daley College.
Chicago State University.
Position(s) held in the past:
Senator to represent Lagos West Senatorial District.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency.
Founding member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).
Governor of Lagos State ((1999 – 2007).
Presidential ambition
First attempt (2023)
Economy and Governance orientation:
The development of a national infrastructure plan.
The return of commodity exchange boards and the promotion of government-backed housing programmes that could help to reposition the national economy
A credit-based economy.
Improving rural output and incomes, through minimum prices for crops strategic to food security.
Tinubu’s age, place of birth, schools attended and certificates obtained, have for many years been subjects of controversy.
In 1999, he submitted the following claims through sworn affidavits- He said he is an indigene of Lagos from birth; was a pupil of St. Paul’s Children Home School, Aroloya, Ibadan; schooled at Government College, Ibadan; attended Richard Daley College, Chicago;was a graduate of University of Chicago, he earned two bachelor degrees in Economics, and Business Administration.
But this time around, while submitting his forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with blank spaces for his primary and secondary school education, his degree in Economics was not listed this time around.
Peter Gregory Obi
Date of birth/Age: 19 July 1961
Place of birth: Onitsha
School attended / Certification:
Christ the King College, Onitsha, 1961
University of Nigeria, in 1980
Lagos Business School.
Harvard Business School
The London School of Economics
Columbia Business School
The International Institute for Management Development
Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University
Saïd Business School of Oxford University
Judge Business School of Cambridge University.
Position(s) held in the past:
Youngest chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc
Chairman of Guardian Express Mortgage Bank
Chairman of Future Views Securities Ltd
Two terms Governor, Anambra State (14 June 2007 – 17 March 2014)
Chairman of the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission
Presidential ambition:
First attempt (2022/2023)
Economy and Governance orientation:
Aggressive private sector driven economy and block leakages in government
Deal with insecurity issue as fast as possible by overhauling the total security architecture and encourage creation of state and local policing.
No government assets will remain idle, assuring that all will be put into productive use in partnership with the private sector.
Encourage massive production centre growth for food security, ensure effective legal and institutional reforms and expand physical infrastructure
Aggressive development of human capital, provide foreign policy to restore Nigeria’s relevance, stimulate industrial revolution, grow foreign reserves and security to lives and property.
Streamline governance to ensure that it is responsive and provides needed services to the populace.