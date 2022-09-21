Nigerians will shock political class in 2023, Obaseki declares

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has warned the political class to expect a shocker from the electorate in the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who spoke in Benin City on Tuesday, declared that Nigerians were fed up with the inefficiencies and failures of the government, and those representing them in government, and were poised to reject them if nothing was done to change the current ugly narrative.

Obaseki, a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but now a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said Nigerians were closely watching political developments in the country and were determined to shock the political class with their new political orientation.

Obaseki stated: “I am sure that we are all watching developments in the country very closely, particularly the evolving political development. It’s clear now that Nigerians are getting fed up with the government and those that represent them in government. We can see their reactions on social media where their emotions are headed.

“For us as a government and representatives of the people, we would be hurting ourselves if we ignore the changes that are coming and believe that things are still the same. We will all be shocked as we are beginning to see.

“People are now beginning to realise that they need to demand more from people in government and those managing their resources and commonwealth; people will go out to vote their choice or interests.”

He added that “No political party today can beat its chest and say it will win or have a clear victory in the next election in the country.

“People are watching and the only reason why people will leave their houses to polling units is because there is a reason to either vote for or against something. If they have not benefited, they are not likely to come out on election day.”

The governor further warned that “people will ask questions; you have not done what you promised us, you have not delivered; people will react. Nobody will be spared. The new group will come in and will not spare the civil servants; they will put pressure on them and politicians will be kicked out of office.

“We are lucky in Edo State because we saw it coming and have laid down the roadmap and anticipated it, but our challenge is that many people don’t believe it, thinking we have time and things will still happen the way they usually do.”