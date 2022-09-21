2023: Ex-army, air force chiefs urge youths to mobilise for credible polls

Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s former chief of army staff, and Abubakar Sadique, the ex-chief of air staff have charged the youth to take their destiny into their own hands by electing credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

The duo said Nigeria at this time needs leaders who can take it to greatness.

They spoke at the progressive youth leaders’ summit to set an agenda for the 2023 general elections, organised by the Office of National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Buratai said as the nation enters into the 2023 polls campaign, the youth have a role to mobilise the electorate to ensure that they come out to vote for the rightful candidates.

Buratai said with the support of the youths, APC was the party to beat; hence the youth wing must work for the realisation of that goal.

“The role of youths globally is to see that their country progresses and they also protect their country in various fields. It will be recalled that our great founding fathers of blessed memory, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and the great Awolowo they were in their prime as youths when they took the mantle of leadership of this country and I believe you too can do that.

“First and foremost you must pay attention and you must also respect your leaders, you must cultivate the attitude of followership. As youths, you must follow your leaders. You must follow and respect and be loyal to the present leadership and it is through that you will learn and be able to at the right time climb the mantle of leadership of this great country.”

On his part, Sadique said the youths constitute about 70 percent of Nigeria’s population and therefore they cannot sit behind and allow others to determine what is going to happen in their country.