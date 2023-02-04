Prove your mettle, ensure victory for Tinubu, Dayo Israel tells APC Rivers chapter

Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged members of the Rivers State chapter to prove their mettle and ensure that the party wins the state, saying that they should elect the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election.

Israel made the call at the weekend, while inaugurating the Rivers State chapter of the Jagaban Movement, a national grassroots youth mobilization unit structured into regions, states, LGAs, wards, and polling units, to mobilize young voters in favour of Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the 2023 polls.

Israel has since the inauguration of the APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council last month in Kaduna State, continued his tour of the country to flag off local youth mobilization efforts organized under the Jagaban Movement.

Speaking at the event, which took place in Port Harcourt against the background of Governor Nyesom Wike’s reported decision to throw his weight behind the APC presidential candidate.

Read also: Emefiele punishing Nigerians for his failed presidential bid says Ganduje

Israel dismissed reports and unverified rumours about Tinubu’s health, claiming that the former Lagos governor boasts of a work rate better than another candidate in the election, with daily trips to different parts of the country to provide insight into his governance manifesto, alongside other meetings with important stakeholders where sector-focused issues were deliberated upon.

The APC chieftain charged members of the Rivers State chapter to study the candidate’s manifesto and use the knowledge of the same to win the hearts of young people in the nooks and crannies of the state.

He also encouraged the smart and effective utilization of tools made available to them, including the Canvasser’s Record Sheet, a data-gathering tool designed to help the party prosecute the election with up-to-date data on local voting trends and demographics.

The event was attended by Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the party, who seized the moment, to debunk notions of a rumoured deal struck with the opposition to aid his emergence at the polls.

The party’s governorship candidate reiterated his total and enduring loyalty to Tinubu and the APC, assuring the state’s chapter of the Jagaban Movement of meaningful support to attain success in its important youth mobilization quest.

Other party leaders, including members of the state’s executives, were also present at the event, with each of them taking turns to pledge their allegiance to the cause and express optimism of victory come the 25th of February.