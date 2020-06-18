Pro-Oshiomhole NWC inaugurates Edo governorship primary committees 

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to the suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole led by Hilliard Eta, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), have inaugurated the Edo Governorship Election and Appeal Committees.

The Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee is chaired by Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and Ajibola Bashiru as secretary while Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Amina Lantana Muhammed and Gbenga Elegbeleye are members.

The Primary Election Appeal Committee has Mustapha Bello as chairman, Kayode Ajulo, secretary with Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Rasaq Bamu as members.

Performing the inauguration at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, Eta, who represented the party’s Acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi said the members were carefully selected and urged them to work seriously for smooth primaries.

Responding on behalf of the Election Committee, Governor Uzodinma insisted that despite recent developments in the party, APC would still not only field a candidate for the Edo Governorship election but win at the ballot.

Recall that Oshiomhole Tuesday ceased to be APC National Chairman following affirmation of his suspension by the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja.

Details later……