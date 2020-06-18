BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Pro-Oshiomhole NWC inaugurates Edo governorship primary committees 

by

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to the suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole led by Hilliard Eta, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), have inaugurated the Edo Governorship Election and Appeal Committees.

The Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee is chaired by Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and Ajibola Bashiru as secretary while Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Amina Lantana Muhammed and Gbenga Elegbeleye are members.
The Primary Election Appeal Committee has Mustapha Bello as chairman, Kayode Ajulo, secretary with Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Rasaq Bamu as members.

Performing the inauguration at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, Eta, who represented the party’s Acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi said the members were carefully selected and urged them to work seriously for smooth primaries.
Responding on behalf of the Election Committee, Governor Uzodinma insisted that despite recent developments in the party, APC would still not only field a candidate for the Edo Governorship election but win at the ballot.

Recall that Oshiomhole Tuesday ceased to be APC National Chairman following affirmation of his suspension by the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja.

Details later……

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

APC threatens to boycott Taraba council polls, Calls for…

Kwara extends suspension of council chairmen, others by six…

Reps worried over N475bn spent on N-Power in 4 years

1 of 672