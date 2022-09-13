Private sector shines in Atiku’s economic agenda

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has placed the private sector at the heart of his economic agenda to pull Africa’s largest economy from the brink of collapse if elected president in 2023.

The private sector will be tapped to create jobs, improve infrastructure and reduce poverty, according to Abubakar who received wide applause from the room of business leaders.

He vowed to give tax breaks to the private sector to incentivize investments and create jobs and promised improved dialogue with them in order to secure their buy-in when policies are designed.

Abubakar, who officially unveiled his economic agenda at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s Lagos office Tuesday said “We can not overcome our economic challenges without significant reforms to restructure the economy and to support the private sector to unleash its growth potential and play a key role in the economy.”

According to Abubakar, “a strong, productive and pro-growth private sector is needed to create wealth, generate employment opportunities and help fight poverty.”

The former Vice President said he will work to double Nigeria’s GDP and achieve a per capita GDP of $5000 by 2030.

The private sector will also contribute to Abubakar’s plan to slow down the rate of the government’s debt accumulation through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in critical infrastructure funding.

Details later….