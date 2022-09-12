2023: Peter Obi to unveil agenda, hosts party’s leadership retreat

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party( LP), Peter Obi, is expected to unveil his campaign programme in Abuja, on Monday, ahead of the September 28th flag off of the 2023 general election campaigns by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Obi, who is the Special Guest of Honour at the ongoing Labour Party Leadership retreat for the national officers, trade Union and Labour Party candidates, in Abuja, will use the opportunity to unfold his agenda and unveil the campaign strategies.

BusinessDay gathered that the Labour Party flagbearer, is expected to speak on the ‘Strategies and tactics’ to be adopted by the party at the general election, as part of the activities, at the ongoing two-day retreat.

The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, in his welcome address, urged Nigerians to embrace the party, as it is “ in the best position to proffer valid and effective solutions to the ills that plague our nation”

Abure lamented that Nigeria had in the past seven years, witnessed retrogressions in all the indices of economic development, adding that “ global terrorism research/ analysis, from organizations that specializes in collation of data on terrorists activities worldwide, recently, ranked Nigeria as the second most terrorized country, second only to Iraq”

“ If we speak on the average Nigerian under the age of 35years, the majority are interested in leaving Nigeria for greener pastures.”

He also cited cases of international airlines divesting from Nigeria, with growing increase in flight tickets, high prices of food items.

According to him, “The Naira is falling as fast as the balance of our external reserve account, the latest World Bank Poverty Assessments state that poverty reduction figures stagnated since 2015.”

Abure said that Nigeria is in a free fall, adding that “the county cannot afford another 4 years of business as usual.”

He declared that the Labour Party under Obi/Datti team is offering Nigerians an opportunity to redeem the country and help put the country back on the right track.

“Labour is a fundamental factor of production. For production to be sustained, it requires security, education health care and basic infrastructures.”

He assured that the party will work hand in hand with the nation’s budding ecosystem to rebuild the country.

“We have a strong economic development strategy that will be unveiled to the public very soon.”