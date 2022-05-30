Primaries: Atiku begins search for running mate, woos Wike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday commenced his reconciliation moves and search for his running mate on Monday, with a visit to Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor.

Atiku had taken steps to actualise his promise by visiting his closest rival, Nyesom Wike, at home Monday morning.

The visit may also not be unconnected with the party’s search for Atiku’s running mate, as BusinessDay sources at the PDP, indicates that the party has commenced the search for Atiku’s running mate.

The former Vice President and 2019 flag bearer of the main opposition party, reached out to the Rivers State governor following the last minute intrigues that enabled him to clinch the party’s presidential ticket on Saturday at the PDP national convention in Abuja.

Atiku took the ticket on Saturday scoring 371 votes to defeat Wike who was second with 237 votes.

Wike, who came second to Atiku after the Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, withdrew from the race and directed his supporters to vote for the former Vice President, had not publicly acknowledged Atiku’s victory.

He was thought to have felt betrayed by the late move made by Tambuwal that helped Atiku to achieve victory.

Ostensibly keen to secure the support of the Rivers governor, Atiku visited him along with some other party chieftains in his Asokoro, Abuja residence as he bade to assuage him.

Read also: 2023 Presidency: PDP must seek ways to address burning national issues – Anyim

It was not immediately clear what both politicians had agreed.

The PDP candidate had called on his fellow contestants to assure them that he is ready to work with them.

According to Atiku “ I’m ready to cooperate and work with them and give them a sense of belonging in this party and our next government.

“Therefore, my fellow compatriots, I want to appreciate your efforts. In deepening our democratic processes in this party.

He declared that he “look forward to working with you very closely. So that together we can build these parties to a level where we can take over the government.

Atiku had also appealed to aggrieved party members and those who left the party to return back to the party, adding that “we are willing, we are ready, the leadership of the party, our governors, and myself, to make sure that their grievances are resolved in the party”

He urged them to use the internal mechanisms to resolve all disputes in this battle.

“Let us make use of those internal mechanisms to resolve our disputes in our party, instead of going to various law courts, and getting contradictory rulings that are contradictory judgments. It is not going to augur well for the growth of all. It is a very, very democratic country. It has internal mechanisms to resolve all disputes.

“Therefore, I call on all members of our party to make use of those internal mechanisms.