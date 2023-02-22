Presidential poll: Atiku most credible candidate – Jandor

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State has urge Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Party as the next president of the country in this Saturday’s poll.

He said that the programmes of Atiku for the people is better than any candidate vying for the position.

Jandor also called on the Nigerian Army, Police and other security agencies in the country to step-up security for the presidential election, while also making sure that voters are able to exercise their franchise without fear and intimidation.

He said this in an interaction with journalists in his office in Ikeja on Tuesday.

The governorship candidate noted that Nigerians had listened to all the presidential candidates in which Atiku Abubakar is the best of them all, stressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not deserve to be voted into power again because they had brought hardship to Nigerians.

According to Jandor, “We appreciate the military, police and the other security agents. They should sustain what they are doing before, during and after the presidential election on Saturday.

“People should not be coerced to vote for any party on Saturday. We have called on the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police to step-up their game on the several threats from the ruling party, especially in Lagos State.

“If there are several attacks in a state, where somebody is the Chief Security Officer and he has not come out to condemn it, it shows something is wrong and this is worrisome.

“We believe that the Federal Government will do something about it. The votes of our people will count this time around. The military men are everywhere now to show that they are ready to forestall any violence. People would go out on Saturday to express themselves,” he said.

“Now, you cannot even access your money from the banks. Nigerians have not had a regular supply of fuel for six months. Somebody is laying claims to what he has not built.

“To the people that are not from Lagos, they can believe what they tell them, but not to some of us.

“We have been to 193 out of the 245 wards in Lagos State and we saw all. Despite all that the current government in the state said that they spent on budgets in the last four years, what have they achieved?

The PDP gubernatorial candidate said the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate had nothing to offer Nigerians because he failed during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

He said claims by Tinubu that he developed and built Lagos State was not true, adding that he only built three roads during his tenure as governor.

“They have nothing to show for the N280 Billion local debts they incurred over the years. Their presidential flagbearer for the election built only three major roads in his eight years as governor.

“He built Oregun Road, Lawanson Road and Governor’s Road. The others were built by the federal government,” Jandor said.

Jandor added that the plan of Atiku to sell the moribond local refineries for $10 billion would solve many problems as he promised to use the money for youth empowerment and women development, stressing that this is a way to reduce poverty and insecurity in the land.

“The women would be engaged and the youths would quit crimes. Those who would buy the refineries would also spend about N$5 to $10 bullion on the refineries and get the money into the system.

“Once the refineries are run by the private sector, we will not need to import fuel again. Atiku is the only candidate that has remained calm in the face of provocation.

“He speaks to the peculiarity of each state he visited,” he stressed.

He wondered what the APC is preaching, even when they have crippled the economy of the country, adding that they should not be making a case for old naira notes, but rather the federal government should make the new naira notes available as nobody would accept the old naira notes again.

“All the sufferings in the country today were brought by the APC and none of them could exonerate himself from it. Nigerians should go to the polls on Saturday and reject them,” he added.