Presidency: Tinubu pledges to work for Nigeria

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to work hard for Nigerians and bring hope to the hopeless in the country.

Tinubu, who was speaking at the grand finale of the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Lagos on Tuesday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support since he won the party’s primary, for not calling off his victory at the primary, despite the fact that he is not from Daura, his home town.

The former governor of Lagos State promised to work hard to reposition the country, stressing that he would strive to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians and continue why the current administration stopped.

According to Tinubu, “As you work hard for me, I will work hard for Nigerians. As you give Nigerians hope by reviewing the affairs of their country, I will sustain that hope. Those who look helpless today will be helpful in this country.

All the agendas set in our Renewed Hope Manifesto will be pursued diligently, vigorously with all our energy.”

The APC leader promised that he will not disappoint them and that they should vote on Saturday, to elect him as the next president of Nigeria.

Also delivering the welcome address, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked Lagosians for their support and for coming out in large numbers to celebrate Tinubu.

He said the crowd at the rally has shown that Lagosians are ready to vote for Tinubu on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the director-general of the campaign and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, described the rally as the celebration of victory in the coming presidential election.

He said by next week, Tinubu would have become the president-elect of Nigeria.

Also addressing the rally, Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi Tinubu, assured Nigerians that her husband will not disappoint Nigerians if elected as president.

She thanked Nigerians for their support and pledged that they will not regret if they elect her husband as the next president.

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC national chairman, Adamu, governors of Kogi, Gombe, Plateau, were in attendance at the rally, which closed the official campaigns of the ruling party.