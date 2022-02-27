Presidency 2023: Wike’s card gets clearer

Whether or not Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State would want to bid for the presidency in 2023 is becoming clearer. c

The press statement from the Government House portal was issued by Amieyeofori Ibim, the special assistant (media) to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The statement announced that a political pressure group in Rivers State, the Akpor Consultative Assembly (ACA), has endorsed Governor Wike to run for the position of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Akpor and Obio make up Obio/Akpor Local Council Area which was ruled for two terms by Wike before he became chief of staff to Chibuike Amaechi and later minister of state for education and then governor.

The group, according to the statement, in a resolution reached at its congress meeting held at Ozuoba, Port Harcourt on February 26, 2022, also passed a vote of confidence in Governor Wike and urged him to present himself for the office of the President at the 2023 general election.

The press statement said the group addressed journalists at end of the meeting and that the president-general, Hanny Woko, said it would be a disservice to the people of Nigeria if Wike refused to present himself to be elected as President in the 2023 election.

Quoting the group, the statement said: “We are compelling him to make himself available because Nigeria needs a man of his status at this perilous time of our history.

“We need sanity in Nigeria. We need a courageous, youthful leader to man that position. In Governor Wike we see every qualification. In him, we see the embodiment of a true patriotic Nigerian.

“We, therefore, plead with him, urge him and also compel him, because it is a call to service. It will be a disservice to the country if he refuses to present himself for that position because we have looked all round, he is the most qualified for that position.”

The statement said the Commissioner of Information spoke at the sidelines and said the position of the group is a reecho of the agreement of all lovers of good governance in Nigeria that Gov Wike stands tall as one who has the qualities to be the President of Nigeria come 2023.

Nsirim was quoted thus: “Look at his antecedents as chairman of local government, as minister of education and now as governor. Today, Rivers State remains the centerpiece of development in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural, healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, housing, women empowerment, social welfare and justice system.

“Governor Wike has set models for development in all these areas and that is why he is called Mr Quality Projects. The numerous awards he has garnered over the years from the media, and nongovernmental organisations speak a lot of the capacity of Governor Wike.

“So, what we are just doing here is to re-echo the voice of majority of Nigerians who have been clamouring for him to throw in his cap into the ring to contest for the President,” he said.

Nsirim expressed confidence that Gov Wike will not only win the general election but also replicate what he is doing in Rivers State at a larger scale across the country.

“His achievements are legendary. The works speak for themselves. In any sector of the economy, you see his signature boldly written for posterity. So that is what we want him to replicate in Nigeria, because, we believe Nigeria needs visionary leadership at this point in time,” Nsirim posited.

A member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Oke Chinda was also quoted as saying that the group endorsed Gov Wike for the position of president because he has the national character and the qualifications to rescue Nigeria from its present situation.

The meeting was said to be well attended by political weights drawn from the 10 clans that make up the Akpor Kingdom of the Obio/Akpor local government area, the homestead of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Political observers said the statement coming from the same platform for government messages and statements shows that it is authentic. They also say it shows that the people closest to Gov Wike have spoken and that it has clear signals