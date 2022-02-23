Cross River by-elections: Don’t meddle in our politics, Cross River APC tells Wike

Barely few days to the Cross River State by-elections in Ogoja Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alphonsus Ogar has warned the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike not to meddle in the state politics.

Eba appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to warn the Rivers State governor to stay clear from the Cross River politics.

Eba said that Wike had no business being in Calabar, the state capital, because the by-elections were not in the state capital but Ogoja/Yala and Akpabuyo State Constituencies.

According to the APC Chairman, the Rivers State governor “has been stepping on the toes of the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade who does not want confrontation with his colleagues.”

Addressing a press conference Tuesday at the APC Secretariat, Eba said: “We do not want confrontation with any state governor; we are a peace-loving state but that should not be taken for granted.”

He recalled the role played by the Rivers State governor in the Northern senatorial district appeal court judgment that produced Senator Gerigbe Agom, which he said was still fresh and called on the Apex court to review the matter.

“This briefing has become imperative because when we started, I promised that we are going to embark on political evangelism, and we have kept that promise, but events in the recent past, activities of the last few days by one man who has been meddlesome in Cross River politics, Nwesom Wike, we will no longer allow him to cross our boundary,” he said.

The APC Chairman warned the Rivers State governor that Cross River State was not Obiakpor Local Government.

“I want to say enough is enough; can you imagine a governor behaving like an emperor even when police advised that the rally be postponed, he went ahead to hold the rally in Calabar the state capital,” he further said.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State governor was in Calabar last weekend to flag off PDP rally for the by-elections.