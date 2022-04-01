Power play: Ahmed-Alkali replaces Aniebonam as NNPP national chairman

In what observers termed high-wire politics, the new members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have taken over the affairs of the party, with Rufai Ahmed Alkali elected as national chairman during its convention held in Abuja on Wednesday.

He replaced the party’s founder and pioneer chairman, Boniface Aniebonam, who became the chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Alkali, a professor of political economy from Gombe State, was the national organising secretary of the party. He had previously served as national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan as well as three-time commissioner in Gombe.

As was the case with the All Progressives Congress, the NNPP opted for consensus in the selection of the members of the national executive committee. Thirty members were elected to oversee the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Other members of the new executive include John Ifemeje (Anambra), deputy national chairman; Dipo Olayoku (Ogun), national secretary; Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna), national organising secretary; Ahmed Ajuji (Adamawa), deputy national secretary; Sanin Malam (Bauchi), national treasurer; and Bem Angwe (Benue), national legal adviser.

In his acceptance speech, the new national chairman of the party said the establishment of the party was the beginning of the journey to a new dawn for Nigerians, adding that NNPP would do its best to ensure the development of Nigeria to a higher level on every side.

He said, “Nigerians are tired and are therefore looking for a better option; we are that new option and we shall do our best to ensure that everybody is carried along.

“However, you have to play your part by registering with INEC to get your voter cards and coming out to vote during elections.”

Also speaking, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to join the NNPP to restore Nigeria and provide the fresh air desired by citizens.

According to him, the NNPP is well placed to restore the nation to its former glory and greater heights.

He called on youths to join the party, saying they would be guaranteed jobs and quality education without strike, among others.

“This party is all about correcting the mistakes of the past and with your support, we will achieve a better Nigeria. NNPP will soon be the number one force in the country,” Kwankwaso said.

He also urged the party’s delegates to go back to their various states and local governments to mobilise people for the NNPP.

“The nation has been experiencing low voter turnout in elections because people are tired of the existing parties. This NNPP is fresh air for Nigerians because citizens are looking for a new and better Nigeria since they are tired of the status quo,” he added.