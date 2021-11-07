Police deny trending video of police protesting non-payment for Anambra election

Police in Anambra State has refuted a trending video of policemen allegedly protesting about payment for the election duty.

Although the video showed men chanting songs, wordings accompanying the video stated that the men were protesting non-payment of allowances for the election.

But the police denied it, saying that the men were rather in high spirit, chanting victory songs as they awaited their last minute posting to places of assignment for the election.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, DCP Aderemi Adeoye said: “The alleged video of police officers protesting for non-payment is not true as being portrayed in the clip.

“A careful study of the video shows a group of personnel in high spirit awaiting deployment for the election were chanting victory songs.

“The Police Command remains focused and committed to protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, leader of police operations in Anambra, DIG Zaki Ahmed had told journalists in a press conference that it was the first time police men were paid their full allowances for election duty before commencement of operations.

Our Correspondent however, gathered that police officers for the Anambra election submitted their bank details and their IPPIS for their payment, and it is being handled by the Federal Government and not the police.