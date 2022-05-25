Peter Obi’s name will be on the ballot – Okupe

The Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has said that Obi’s name “will be on the ballot in 2023.”

Okupe, who spoke with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, did not however, reveal the platform on which Obi will actualise his 2023 ambition, but unconfirmed claims said that Obi may be heading to the Labour Party.

Speculations have it that Obi may be working with ‘The Third Force’ to actualise his 2023 Presidential aspiration.

Obi had on Wednesday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and also announced his withdrawal from contesting the 2023 Presidential race, under the party.

His resignation may have caught many people unawares, but the frontline Presidential aspirant, had seen his fortunes under the PDP diminished, following results emanating from the party’s primaries in Anambra and Abia states.

His main supporters complained of being ill-treated, especially in Anambra and Abia states

Olisa Metuh had last week complained about being “shortchanged” as the list did not favour their leader, Peter Obi.

Similarly, the Senate Minority Leader and PDP stalwart, Enyinnaya Abaribe, had announced his withdrawal from the Governorship race following complaints that they were shortchanged in the delegates’ list.

Metuh had lamented that the Anambra PDP structure was handed over to those allegedly working against Peter Obi’s interest.

The party is said to be romancing with the ‘Third Force’ that have the likes of Pat Utomi, Attahiru Jega, and other notable politicians.

The movement, had few days back, adopted the Labour Party into the coalition of allied parties like People’s Redemption Party (PRP) led by Attahiru Jega, NCFront/Labour Party by Pat Utomi, National Rescue Movement (NRM) by Saidu Dansadau, among other groups, with support of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The groups is said to be mobilizing to establish united political platform, with the view the wrestling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Obi’s resignation was contained in a letter dated 24th, May, 2022 and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, titled ‘Resignation from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest.’