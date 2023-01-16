Peter Obi in Chatham House: How I will address Biafra agitators

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, says he will deal with the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) protests by being a better leader. He revealed this while discussing his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria at the Chatham House, United Kingdom.

Chatham House is a policy institute in the world. Its goal is to help governments and societies build a safe, prosperous, and fair world that will last.

“IPOB and other agitations in the country are a culmination of years of bad leadership,” Obi said. “All those things will start reversing themselves when the leadership problem is sorted. I and Datti will talk with all agitators.”

Addressing the issue of foreign direct investment in the country, he stated that foreign capital is afraid of corruption and that he will do everything in his power to reduce corruption to the bare minimum so that even Nigerian youths who have migrated due to a lack of opportunities will return home.

