Peter Obi, Datti visit IBB, Abdulsalami Abubakar in Niger

Labor Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were in Niger State on Sunday to visit two former Nigerian heads of state – Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In a tweet posted on Sunday evening, Obi revealed that himself and Yusuf Datti first paid a visit to Ibrahim Babangida to discuss state of affairs.

“Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country,” Obi tweeted on his official handle. “We are grateful to IBB for his fatherly welcome and counsel. -PO.”

The Labour Party duo later headed towards the residence of Nigeria’s last military ruler, Abdulsami Abubakar, who also resides in Niger State.

In his tweet about the visit to Abubaky, the Labor Party presidential candidate said

“It was a pleasure and honour for me and my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be hosted by Nigeria’s military president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, at his home in Minna today.”

“Gen Abubakar is a true statesman with an abiding love for Nigeria who fueled our hope for a better future.- PO.”