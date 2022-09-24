Peter Obi celebrates couple who married on Saturday and joined Abuja rally the same day

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, took to his Twitter page to congratulate a couple who got married on Saturday and still marched at the “Obidient Family March in Abuja rally”.

The former Anambra State governor wished the couple a happy married life.

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the OBIdient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too! Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure and productive Nigeria,” Obi wrote in a tweet signed with his initials — P.O

Read also: Peter Obi and the hypocrisy of temporary standards

In a video accompanying the tweet, the couple were seen dancing happily, campaign flag in hand, with the crowd of rally marchers. The bride — still dressed in her bridal gown — was flanked by her groom who was also dressed in a red suit over white turtleneck shirt.