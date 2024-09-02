PDP summons Wike over anti-party activities

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over alleged anti-party activities.

Wike was summoned to appear before the PDP disciplinary committee.

Read also: Rivers structure: Wike dares PDP gov’s, threatens to put fire in their state

This was made known on Monday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who disclosed in an interview with Channels TV that the former Rivers State Governor has been sent a letter to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

Abdullahi added that Wike’s statement about putting fire in their states about PDP governors is unacceptable.

According to him, “Wike should be able to manage his words carefully; that was a very disappointing remark. We weren’t expecting him to say that, and we are not with him on that, to be honest with you.”

The position of the PDP was made known hours after Wike expressed his contentment with serving under President Bola Tinubu, despite the criticisms and speculations surrounding his appointment.

The FCT Minister declared that anyone angry with his position in Tinubu’s government should go and hug the transformer.

Read also: Abuja bus terminal ‘ll check crimes, reduce insecurity Wike

Wike, a longstanding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the only opposition member in Tinubu’s cabinet, addressed the issue during the PDP Congress in Rivers State.