Abuja bus terminal ‘ll check crimes, reduce insecurity – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has emphasised the role that the Abuja Central Business District bus and taxi terminal plays in reducing insecurity in Abuja, particularly the prevalent “one-chance” criminal activities.

He said the absence of functional terminal infrastructure has over time resulted in taxis and buses operating haphazardly, contributing to the city’s insecurity challenges.

Wike spoke at the flag-off of the construction of the Central Business District Bus Terminal in Abuja, on Monday. He lamented that despite Abuja’s potential to be one of the world’s best cities, it lacks essential infrastructure like bus and taxi terminals. This deficiency, he argued, complicates efforts to create a first-class city and exacerbates insecurity.

“Abuja, a city of this calibre, lacks bus and taxi terminals. How can we claim to be one of the best cities globally without such infrastructure? It is challenging to achieve first-class status without these essentials,” Wike stated.

He linked the chaotic situation of taxis and buses operating without proper terminals to the rise in “one-chance” incidents, where passengers fall victim to criminal activities due to the lack of regulated loading zones.

Wike revealed plans to establish three bus terminals in the Central Business District, Mabushi, and Kugbo.

He underscored the importance of knowing the identity and origin of buses and taxis operating in the city as a step towards enhancing security.

“I believe this project will mark the second anniversary of Mr. President in May 2025. Funds are already secured, and following procurement laws, we are committed to personally monitoring and supervising the progress of this project,” Wike said.

He noted that the project would also create job opportunities and urged civil servants to support its timely execution.

In his remarks, Mukhtar Betera- chairman House committee on FCT, said the bus terminal’s construction symbolises the success that results from visionary leadership and collaboration.

He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting the minister through legislation, funding, and oversight to ensure that the project is completed on time and meets high standards.

Earlier, Chinedum Elechi, mandate secretary, FCT Transport Secretariat, highlighted the strategic significance of the CBD bus/taxi terminal, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Abuja by reducing the number of private cars on the roads.

“This terminal will play a crucial role in improving travel times, reducing stress for commuters, and lowering vehicle wear and fuel costs.”

Elechi harped on the terminal’s future impact on public transportation in a city that serves approximately four million residents.

The terminal will feature various amenities, including a terminal building, waiting areas, ticketing booths, ATM points, bus and taxi parks, convenience facilities, loading bays, a public address system, CCTV, lifts, street lighting, water and waste management systems, fuel dumps, traffic system management, pedestrian walkways, and green spaces.