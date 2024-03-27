PDP reviews tenure of executives in 26 states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, announced that it was reviewing the tenure of executives at state, local government and ward levels.

This comes as the tenure of most of the state executives elected four years ago are almost ending. The party, in its bid to ensure the smooth election of fresh executives, deliberated on the mode of administration at the various levels.

Read also: Tinubu Renewed Hope Cities gets a boost as states pledge land for project

Umar Bature, the party’s national organising secretary, told members of the party that the tenure of the executives of about 26 states was being reviewed. The reviews will affect the ward, local government and state.

“If you recall, most of the current executives in the states were elected four years ago, where congresses were conducted on a staggered basis due to the COVID-19 issues,” he said.

Bature, who acknowledged that there were issues, with crisis rocking some states, said the meeting was called to deliberate the way forward pending when the National Executive Committee (NEC) will decide on all these.

According to him, the tenure of the executives in about four or five states has expired at the ward to the state levels. The states are; Edo, Bayelsa, Gombe and Rivers.

There are other states in which tenure is staggered. Bature said the meeting was summoned to avoid allowing for a vacuum or crisis

“Also if there are vacancies due to death and resignation, please don’t replace any name, don’t fix another person. If this meeting decides that everybody will go as caretaker leave the EXCO the way they are.

“Submit the list to us as it is, if there are 15 people and five have joined another party, submit the remaining ten. Don’t replace them,”

The party also expect the state chapters to give their post-2023 election reports

He said, “A lot of the states have not submitted their reports and we need those reports to be compiled for the next NEC meeting.”

The party warned against spurious agitation for the suspension of members.

He said, “A lot of agitations are coming from party members to suspend this, suspend that, you are the ones that are in charge of those states.

Read also: Kebbi, Sokoto top list of states with highest number of out-of-school children

“You are to tell us who did anti-party and who did not do anti-party, based on that NEC will take a decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.”

Felix Hyatt, former minister of state for aviation and chairman of state chairmen, described the meeting as “a family deliberation.”